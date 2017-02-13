"Make Your Radio Advertising Work: 24 Expert Tips to Wrie and Produce Powerful Radio Ads" Written by, Jeff Mustard "Our company's radio commercial writing and production has generated tens of thousands of leads resulting in tens of millions of dollars in new sales and new client acquisition," says multiple award-winning radio writer/producer, Jeff Mustard.

Radio Advertising Can Have a Dramatic and Immediate Impact on a Company's Business

"Radio is one of the few media that can have an immediate and dramatic impact on a company's business and bottom line," says Mustard, " a well written and executed radio commercial campaign along with the proper media buy can thrust a company into the national spotlight, create brand awareness and significantly drive sales."

More than Two Decades of Radio Writing and Production Experience Reveals Radio Writing Insights

This short E-Book crystallizes more than two decades of experience and expertise writing and producing radio commercials, including half-hour radio shows, for companies large and small, locally, regionally and nationally. Mustard’s radio commercials, from simple straight reads, direct-response, multi-character vignettes, and comedy/humor-spots, have proven to make the phone ring, or significantly increase web traffic resulting in fresh leads, new customers or prospects, each and every single time his radio ads run.

A Peek at what’s inside Jeff Mustard’s E-Book on Radio Commercial Writing & Producing:



Should the President of the company be the spokesperson?

Should music be used, if so, what type?

Regional Accents and dialects? Problem, or not?

Single voice read vs. multiple voice read? Which is better?

Does the company’s message match its target/market audience?

Direct Response or Branding, which approach is right for the company?

:30 seconds or :60 seconds, which is best for my company/product/service?

About the Author | Jeff Mustard

Jeff Mustard is the founder, principal and creative director of multiple companies - an advertising agency, one of the nation’s few but fully-dedicated radio production companies, The Radio Producers (http://www.TheRadioProducers.com)., and a video production company. His unique multi-channel, multi-media, integrated advertising, marketing and public relations campaigns utilize the complete spectrum of today’s media outlets. Jeff Mustard’s work has aired locally, regionally and nationally on behalf of local, regional and national clients, and has generated tens of thousands of leads, generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue, enhancing branding, improving sales and, most importantly, increasing client ROI.

