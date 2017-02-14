Networld Media Group Prepares Launch of FoodTruckOperator.com

Networld Media Group is launching a new digital property, FoodTruckOperator.com, on April 1, 2017; site to help operators grow their businesses. We see the food truck business as one of the most innovative and fast-growing food industry segments over the coming year.

To meet the needs of the thriving food truck industry, which has increased 12.4 percent over the past five years and is expected to hit $2.7 billion this year, Networld Media Group is launching FoodTruckOperator.com. The new digital property, launching April 1, 2017, will cover industry trends and news, profile business owners, and explore the technologies and tools available to help operators grow their businesses.

Elliot Maras, who recently wrapped an in-depth series on the food truck segment for FastCasual.com, will be the lead editor, while NMG’s Editorial Director and retail food industry expert Cherryh Cansler will provide overall editorial direction and oversight.

Well known for its focused news reporting and executive leadership conferences across niche markets, including fast casual, quick service, and pizza restaurants, fintech, and retail customer experience, NMG’s launch of FoodTruckOperator.com is a natural fit, said EVP and Publisher Kathy Doyle.

“We see the food truck business as one of the most innovative and fast-growing food industry segments over the coming year,” she said. “The independent operator business is developing rapidly at local and regional levels, while big brands are focused on developing food-truck extensions nationally.”

Key industry stats reported in the recent Maras series included that:



Food truck is the fastest growing channel in the food service industry, expanding 12.4 percent over the past five years.

An estimated 30,000-40,000 food trucks now operate daily across the U.S.

Food-truck industry revenue is expected to soar to $2.7 billion this year.

Though independent operators have driven much of the food truck industry’s explosive growth so far, Maras reported that brick-and-mortar chains are taking notice and beginning to invest heavily in food trucks as well.

A recent National Restaurant Association survey finds 60 percent of fast casual restaurants classifying food trucks as a good way to expand business and 55 percent believing popularity of food trucks is on the rise.

Other indications that food trucks are coalescing into a major retail food channel include: proliferation of both food and truck/equipment safety regulations (which will inevitably lead to standardization efforts), emergence of food-truck trade associations, coordinated food-truck event scheduling, and evidence that many food truck operators are adopting high-tech solutions such as POS payment software to support daily operations.

“Networld Media Group has a very successful track record of starting deep-dive news sites that focus intently on fast-growing market segments,” said Networld Media Group CEO Tom Harper. “The food truck industry has reached a point where it demands a daily flow of news reporting, market analysis, and content focused on how to run a successful and profitable food truck business in a climate of dramatically intensifying competition.”

Interested readers can subscribe to the free Food Truck Operator e-newsletter here.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, VirtualCurrencyToday.com, QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.

