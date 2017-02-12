Vanguard Medical Group CPC plus is a great opportunity for primary care practices such as Vanguard to improve and transform themselves to better meet the needs of our patients.

Vanguard Medical Group is one of nearly 2,900 primary care practices nationwide participating in Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+), a partnership that aims to enable primary care practices to care for their patients the way they think will deliver the best outcomes and to pay them for achieving results and improving care. This partnership involves payer partners from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), state Medicaid agencies, commercial health plans, self-insured businesses, and primary care providers.

For patients, this means that Vanguard physicians may offer longer and more flexible hours; use electronic health records; coordinate care with patients' other health care providers; better engage patients and caregivers in managing their own care; and provide individualized, enhanced care for patients living with multiple chronic diseases and higher needs.

"CPC plus is a great opportunity for primary care practices such as Vanguard to improve and transform themselves to better meet the needs of our patients. Without this program, this improvement would be extremely difficult if not impossible for practices to do on their own" said Vanguard Chief Medical Officer Thomas McCarrick MD, MBI.

Through a competitive application process, CMS selected primary care practices such as Vanguard Medical Group within selected markets to participate in CPC+. Vanguard was chosen based on its use of health information technology; recognition of advanced primary care delivery by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA); service to patients covered by participating payer partners; participation in practice transformation and improvement activities; and diversity of geography, practice size, and ownership structure.

CPC+ is administered by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMS Innovation Center). The CMS Innovation Center was created by the Affordable Care Act to test innovative payment and service delivery models that have the potential to reduce program expenditures while preserving or enhancing the quality of care.

For more information about CPC+, visit: https://innovation.cms.gov/initiatives/comprehensive-primary-care-plus/

About Vanguard Medical Group

Vanguard Medical Group P.C. is a regional primary care practice now serving more than 48,000 active patients in six locations. The motivation to develop a larger, regional primary care practice was the recognition that the healthcare system was rapidly changing in ways that did not support small or solo independent physician practices. The founding physicians in Vanguard believe that a strong culture of locally-led practices, guided by a shared vision, and governed by shared values must be at the core of this new organization.

Hospital affiliations include Chilton Memorial Hospital, Morristown Medical Center, Mountainside/UHMC Hospital, Overlook Medical Center, Saint Clare's Hospital, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, St. Joseph's Paterson and St. Joseph's Wayne. Vanguard Medical Group accepts most major insurance plans.

###

For more information on Vanguard Medical Group please visit

http://www.vanguardmedgroup.com