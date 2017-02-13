Shooter Detection System's Immediate Alerting and Notification of an Active Shooter Customers view our real time alerting capabilities as the missing piece ... to be effective in an active shooter event and during false active shooter reports, like the many we've seen unfold in the past year.

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), the world leader in gunshot detection technology, will showcase The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection at ISC WEST at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada April 5 – 7, 2017 in Booth #4039.

The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System incorporates the world’s finest acoustic gunshot identification software and combines it with infrared gunfire flash detection to produce the highest performing, fully automatic, and most accurate gunshot detection technology available. The system’s dual modality provides the highest rate of detection with zero false alerts. Guardian simultaneously detects gunfire and immediately relays this information via a floor plan map with shot location, text, e-mail, and other notification pathways to key personnel and building occupants, with no human involvement required.

“Customers view our real time alerting capabilities as the missing piece to allow their current security technologies to be effective in an active shooter event and during false active shooter reports, like the many we’ve seen unfold in the past year,” said Christian Connors, SDS Chief Executive Officer. “Both building occupants and security personnel require immediate and reliable notification of a shooting event to make the best decisions to save their own lives or the lives of those they protect. The Guardian System provides this capability.”

SDS’s indoor gunshot detection solution was created with integration in mind to offer any organization flexible notification options from the smallest school notifying law enforcement to the largest enterprise customer notifying global security teams of a shooting event immediately. With security systems integration, the Guardian System calls up surveillance cameras in the incident area, initiates lock-down procedures, sends mass notification alerts to desktops and mobile devices, facilitates access control and provides immediate notification to first responders. Show attendees will be able to experience these integrations during regular product demonstrations that will run throughout the event at the SDS booth.

SDS’ network of Resellers, Service Providers, Technology Partners and Consultants has grown exponentially since last year’s appearance at ISC West. “We are excited to bring Guardian to ISC West again this year,” said Dan Michelinie, SDS Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. “Our interactive booth will offer attendees an opportunity to see the system’s immediate detection and alerting capabilities and when coupled with the Guardian System, how integration harnesses the power of information flow and access control.”

About Shooter Detection Systems, LLC

Shooter Detection Systems is the world leader in indoor gunshot detection technology. Developed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Raytheon, SDS’ gunshot detection systems utilize the most advanced and proven shooter detection technologies available in the commercial market. SDS is focused on saving lives through the use of proven, military-grade technology designed by the world’s foremost scientists. The company’s technology is currently deployed in airports, schools, healthcare facilities, Fortune 500 corporations, municipal buildings, court systems, major utilities, manufacturing plants, high-rise office buildings, and government and private buildings. For more information, visit our website at http://www.shooterdetectionsystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow Shooter Detection Systems on Twitter @shooterdetect.