Calero Software (http://www.calero.com), a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management and Call Accounting solutions, will participate in the upcoming Avaya User Group conference, February 12-15 in Las Vegas.

Calero (booth #639) is one of the nine gold sponsors of the event and will showcase the latest enhancements to its guided data discovery and visualization solution, which is embedded into their full suite of Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Call Accounting solutions.

Larry Foster, head of Calero’s product strategy and vision, explains, “We’ve found a huge interest in the Calero InSight Analytics solution. As such, we’re constantly pushing this new form of visual data discovery forward.”

Foster will present a live session, “How Advanced Analytics Changes the Game for Communications Management” on Tuesday, February 14, at 10 am. He will show the group how to gain greater insights to support cost reduction, risk reduction and process optimization by evolving from a static report and dashboard only approach to include interactive guided data discovery tools. As a result, organizations can explore and link the broad array of telecom, networking and mobility data with specific business objectives, driving truly holistic actionable insights.

Calero is a long-standing Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program – an initiative to develop innovative products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its communications network. In addition to demonstrating InSight Analytics at the show, Calero will give live demos of its latest VeraSMART eCAS Call Accounting and its Telecom Expense Management solution. There is a raffle for a raffle for a $250 Visa® gift card at the booth on Wednesday at 11:45 AM. Winners must be present and be an Avaya end customer.

About Calero Software, LLC

Calero is a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero’s CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Fortune 1000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Learn more at http://www.calero.com or follow us on Twitter @CaleroSoftware.