A new exhibition at the Science Center’s Esther Klein Gallery is a meditation on the similarities and differences between biological and artificial intelligence. Geistdenkenheit, an installation by Tyler Kline, examines how the relatively recent practices of cognitive mapping and cranial scanning have provided insight into the structure of the human psyche, as it explores the impact of technology on the psyche and what it means to be human in the 21st century.

The exhibit opens at the Esther Klein Gallery (EKG) on February 16, 2017, and runs through March 25th. An opening reception will be held at EKG, located at 3600 Market Street, on February 16th from 5-7:30 p.m. The artist will lead a related workshop on klecksography, the process of making images out of inkblots, at the gallery on Saturday, March 4th from 2-4 p.m.

Geistdenkenheit explores the relationships and differences between the artificial and biological through the lens of a fictional character, Bravo Starkweather, developed by the artist. Starkweather’s psychological journey is documented and displayed at the exhibit with ink blots, bronze and leaded glass casting, 3D printing, laser-cut acrylic and digital video.

Kline is a Philadelphia-based artist who received his BA in Anthropology and Sculpture from Portland State University and a MFA in Installation and Sculpture from The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Kline currently works at the University of the Arts as Curator of the Hamilton Hall Public Initiative and Sculpture Shop Supervisor.

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the Science Center is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that catalyzes and connects innovation to entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. For 50+ years, the Science Center has supported startups, research, and economic development in the life sciences, healthcare, physical sciences, and emerging technology sectors. As a result, graduate firms and current residents of the Science Center’s incubator support one out of every 100 jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region and drive $13 billion in economic activity in the region annually. By providing resources and programming for any stage of a business’s lifecycle, the Science Center helps scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators take their concepts from idea to IPO – and beyond.

For more information about the Science Center, go to http://www.sciencecenter.org

About the Esther Klein Gallery

The Esther Klein Gallery (EKG), which opened in 1977, uses the creative arts as a platform to explore relationships between art, science and technology. EKG seeks to positively impact the cultural life of both its immediate neighborhood of West Philadelphia and the broader Philadelphia community. EKG programming is designed to explore the range of art, science and technology exhibitions, and includes gallery talks, panel discussions, and education programs. For more information, visit http://www.sciencecenter.org/discover/ekg.