LEAF Delivers Strong 2016 Growth

LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (LEAF), a leading U.S. equipment leasing and financing company, today reported strong year-over-year results for 2016. Highlights include:



23% increase in originations

17% increase in assets under management

50% increase in income

Outstanding portfolio performance with only .77% of 31+ delinquency

“We’re pleased to continue delivering exceptional service and value to our customers and strong, reliable growth to our investors,” said Miles Herman, LEAF President and COO. “Our 2016 results yet again validate our business model for increasing originations and profits without sacrificing credit quality.”

2016 also saw the launch of LEAF’s FinanceNOW platform, an extensive update of LEAF’s financing technology infrastructure and user-facing functionality. Built to accelerate the entire equipment financing workflow, FinanceNOW puts LEAF’s entire suite of financing tools at its users’ fingertips.

FinanceNOW joins other LEAF innovations that include a recently developed marketing and automation sales solution which won the ELFA 2016 Operations and Technology Excellence Award. Together with other LEAF technologies and processes, these advances offer industry-leading automation, credit evaluation and data analysis that drive faster processing, greater flexibility and consistently risk-managed profitability.

“LEAF has always led the industry in technological innovation,” said Herman. “Our technology, processes and expertise, combined with an unwavering focus on risk management, poise us for continued strong growth in 2017 and beyond.”

About LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc.

LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (“LEAF”), headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is one of the leading equipment leasing and finance companies in the U.S. Through its highly automated origination platform, it facilitates the equipment needs of small, mid-sized and enterprise businesses. LEAF serves these needs both directly and through referral relationships with manufacturers, distributors and dealers of essential-use equipment and software in a variety of business sectors, including office products, telephony, technology, medical and light industrial. Learn more at http://www.LEAFnow.com.