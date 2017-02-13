The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) announced today a new panel and new speakers for its inaugural Capital Data Summit on February 15, 2017. The event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner and will feature keynote speakers and panels offering unique insights into how big data and analytics are transforming industries and producing results for organizations.

The new panel, “Help Wanted: Defining and Finding Data Analytics Talent,” will explore the growing demand for skilled data analytics workers and the skillsets needed to fill open data positions today. Panelists will also share best practices for sourcing talent through academic partners.

New speakers announced for this panel are:



Bob Aldrich, Chief Financial Officer, Zoomdata

John Balaguer, Vice President, Engineering, Intelligence, Information and Services, Raytheon

Stephen Barkanic, Senior Vice President and Chief Program Officer, Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF)

Dr. Ali Eskandarian, Dean, Virginia Science & Technology Campus and College of Professional Studies, The George Washington University

Steve Partridge, Vice President of Workforce Development, Northern Virginia Community College

Additional Summit speakers include Clarabridge Founder and Vice Chairman Sid Banerjee, DigitalGlobe Founder, Executive Vice President and CTO Dr. Walter Scott and Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Meg Whitman.

There will also be unparalleled networking opportunities and a technology showcase at which the region’s big data and analytics companies will promote their products and services, network and connect with potential customers, partners, investors and employees.

As one of the nation’s premier high-tech centers, the Greater Washington region is home to a rapidly growing number of firms that generate significant revenue from creating, analyzing and using data, or providing the tools and skills needed to support the big data ecosystem. The Capital Data Summit will provide tremendous business development and educational value for NVTC members and the entire technology community. View the Summit agenda here.

Date:

February 15, 2017

Time:

7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Registration, Program and Exhibits

Location:

The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner

1700 Tysons Blvd

McLean, VA 22102

Registration:

To register as a member of the press, please contact Alexa Magdalenski at 703-904-7878, ext. 207 or email amagdalenski(at)nvtc(dot)org.

The event is free for press, but advanced registration is required. Press credentials are required for entry.

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.