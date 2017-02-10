Cybereason, developers of the world’s only military-grade, real-time detection and response platform, today announced that several executives will be headlining several several speaking sessions in San Francisco at the RSA Conference and at the America’s Growth Capital Conference next week. The list of speakers includes CEO and Co-Founder Lior Div, CTO and Co-Founder Yonatan Striem-Amit, Chief Product Officer Sam Curry and Principal Security Researcher Amit Serper.

Cybereason’s speaking schedule is as follows:

The evolution of the advanced endpoint detection and response market, key players and growth track.

America’s Growth Conference, The Park Central, 50 3rd Street, Monday, February 13, 11:30 a.m.

Lior Div will be joined on a panel by executives from TrendMicro, Carbon Black, Countertack and SentinelOne. Moderating the panel is Vik Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs.

Panelists will discuss how the Advanced Endpoint Protection market is evolving and what types of products will win and will traditional EPP and EDR be augmented or replaced by AEP? Is AV dead? Is EPP dead? Is EDR dead?

Security Analytics: The Security Promise of AI, ML and Data Science

RSA Conference, Moscone West, 800 Howard Street, Monday, February 13, 3:00 p.m.

Presenters Sam Curry, chief product officer and Yonatan Striem-Amit, CTO and co-founder

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science are among the many disciplines abused by marketing and snake oil salesman alike. This session will focus on advancing the state of the art of security analytics using what is real and examining the promise, the hype and the real state of AI, ML and Data Science in solving fundamental security problems.

OSX Pirrit: Why You Should Care About Malicious Mac Adware

RSA Conference, Moscone South, 308, Friday, February 17, 11:30 a.m.

Presenter Amit Serper, principal security researcher

Adware isn’t taken seriously, especially threats targeting Macs. But OSX Pirrit, which can obtain root access and has components found in malware, shows that adware can become a huge security issue. Amit Serper will explain how OSX Pirrit works, why security professionals may want to rethink how commodity threats are handled and why Macs aren’t as secure as people think.

Visit Cybereason at booth #2527 Moscone South.

About Cybereason

Founded by members of the Israeli intelligence agency’s elite cybersecurity Unit 8200, the Cybereason platform mirrors the founders’ expertise in managing some of world’s most complex hacking operations. The Cybereason Detection and Response Platform leverages big data, behavioral analytics and machine learning to uncover, in real-time, complex cyber attacks designed to evade traditional defenses. It automates the investigation process, connects isolated malicious events and visually presents a full malicious operation. The platform is available as an on-premise solution or a cloud-based service. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

For more information, please visit:

Website: http://www.cybereason.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Cybereason

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Cybereason

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/cybereason

Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Director, Public Relations

Cybereason

bill.keeler(at)cybereason.com

(508) 414-7755 (cell)