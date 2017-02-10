Announcing Buffini & Company’s GameChangers™!

This is brass tacks, in-the-trenches training where we really get into the how-tos and best practices for building a successful business.

Buffini & Company’s GameChangers™ kicked off it’s 13-city tour in January with stops in Seattle and Houston, and will continue on to 11 other locations across North America throughout the year, including Orlando, Northern California, Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Providence, South Toronto, Portland, Anaheim, Chicago and Northern Virginia.

This one-day workshop shows real estate professionals how to generate more leads, effectively leverage their time, and implement today’s most successful tech practices. At this conference, Joe Niego shares a far-reaching approach to closing more deals; Kevin Buffini covers how to build business relationships using your natural communication strengths; and Brian Wildermuth closes the day with can’t-miss tech tips.

“I couldn’t be more excited about what we’re bringing to folks with this all-new lineup,” says Niego. “This is brass tacks, in-the-trenches training where we really get into the how-tos and best practices for building a successful business.” He continues, “We’re going to uncover the path to an extra transaction every month and show you how to avoid losing money when interacting with clients.”

Each stop of the 2017 Buffini & Company’s GameChangers™ is an opportunity to network with some of the very best agents in the real estate business and leave with a solid action plan.

“Each of the Buffini & Company’s GameChangers™ speakers has vast experience both working in real estate, and also training real estate professionals. It’s quite remarkable, really – there’s well over 60 years of real estate industry experience between them!” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “It is our mission at Buffini & Company to impact and improve the lives of people. The 2017 Buffini & Company’s GameChangers™ conference will undoubtedly fulfill that mission for all who attend.”

The Buffini & Company’s GameChangers™ conference is free for Buffini & Company Members and $199 for non-Members. For additional information or to register, visit http://www.buffiniandcompany.com.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.