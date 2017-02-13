Aimetis Aimetis Motion Tracker provides more value than traditional video motion detection.

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software (VMS), today announced the release of two new analytics for the Axis Camera Application Platform (ACAP). As part of the growing Aimetis suite of embedded video analytics, Aimetis Motion Tracker (AMT) and Aimetis Crowd Detection (ACD) deliver added functionality and value to Axis network cameras and encoders.

The new applications can be used with Aimetis Symphony™ VMS, reducing the CPU load of the server, or with any 3rd party VMS which supports the Axis Event Data-Streaming API.

AMT reliably tracks changes in dynamic surroundings and can be configured using the embedded rule engine to alarm on custom events such as tripwire and alarm zone violations. It goes beyond standard motion detection by locating and tracking movement across multiple video frames. By distinguishing changes between frames, AMT can alarm on object direction and be used in combination with video management software to run searches and reports.

“Aimetis Motion Tracker provides more value than traditional video motion detection by reliably capturing object location and streaming detailed metadata to a VMS,” said Justin Schorn, VP Product Management at Aimetis. “This is superior to the included motion detection capabilities on the camera, which have limited integration possibilities.

Previously only available through Aimetis Symphony™ as a server-based add-on, Aimetis Crowd Detection (ACD) is now available as a standalone analytic application that can be installed on Axis cameras.

ACD can be used to monitor public spaces by determining sudden congregations in areas of interest. It also monitors occupancy levels to identify bottlenecks and overcrowding for several different verticals, including retail, entertainment, and government.

“Monitoring occupancy levels is important for both public safety, and optimizing staff deployment,” said Justin Schorn, VP Product Management at Aimetis. “Aimetis Crowd Detection will help surveillance systems become more proactive and reduce risk, without the need to upgrade any server hardware.”

About Aimetis

Aimetis, a Senstar company, simplifies the management of network video for security surveillance by offering smart solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership for our connected world. Combining an industry leading video management system with integrated analytics and centralized management in the cloud, Aimetis delivers the most scalable and easiest to use video management platform on the market. Founded in 2003, Aimetis has established itself as a global leader in intelligent video management from its headquarters in Waterloo, Canada. Aimetis has distributors and certified partners in over 100 countries and serves a variety of industries, including retail, transportation, and others.

