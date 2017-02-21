Medical Arts Radiology Brings Screening Mammograms to the Mall

Pure We’ve created a space that’s inviting, relaxing and comfortable. We want women to feel like their next mammogram is more like a day at the spa.

Although more than three-quarters of women strongly agree that getting regular mammograms is important, just over half actually follow through. Women cite many reasons why scheduling a mammogram is difficult, including high cost, lack of insurance, fear, discomfort, time off work, travel, and childcare. PURE mammography, located within the Smith Haven Mall, now makes mammograms easy for thousands of Long Island women, many of whom have never had this potentially life-saving exam.

Medical Arts Radiology developed the concept believing that mammography should be as routine as shopping for clothes or food. The easier it is for women to get a mammogram, the more women will be routinely screened, and the more lives will be saved.

At PURE mammography, there is no need for referrals, prescriptions or appointments. There is no out of pocket expense for insured women and low cost exams are available for the uninsured. All mammograms are performed in 3D, an innovative new technique that detects more invasive breast cancers and reduces false positives by up to 40%. If previous studies were performed at an outside facility, the PURE staff will help obtain them for comparison. Additional services include screening breast ultrasound and DEXA bone density exams. Results are available within 24 hours and soon will be accessible on Medical Arts Radiology’s patient portal.

PURE mammography is not only about convenience, but also comfort. The site was created in collaboration with a world leader in spa design. Dr. Barry Morgenstern, Director of Breast Imaging at Medical Arts Radiology, explains: “We’ve created a space that’s inviting, relaxing and comfortable. The experience includes a beautiful lounge area, warm robes, beverages, and a staff not only well trained in breast imaging but also in hospitality. We want women to feel like their next mammogram is more like a day at the spa.”

PURE mammography debuts a new Mammography Information System, called Ikonopedia. Women enter information about their personal and family history into an iPad tablet, which is not only archived for future visits, but also enables breast cancer risk assessment. The average woman has about a 10% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Women with greater than 20% lifetime risk are encouraged to speak with their doctor about additional screening options.

PURE mammography is accredited by the American College of Radiology. Breast imaging specialists interpret all exams. More than 90% of women screened will get good news on their breast health. About 1 in 10 women will need additional testing, which can be performed at any of Medical Arts Radiology’s 7 Women’s Imaging Centers across Long Island. These full-service offices are recognized as breast imaging Centers of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

In summary, Dr. Morgenstern says: “We can’t prevent breast cancer. But if we find it early enough, the chance for cure is nearly 100%. Mammograms save lives. And, PURE is screening mammography made easy.”

ABOUT PURE MAMMOGRAPHY AND MEDICAL ARTS RADIOLOGY

Pure mammography is a newly created division of Medical Arts Radiology. The goal of PURE mammography is to improve utilization of screening mammography by removing common barriers that prevent women from obtaining this potentially life-saving exam.

Medical Arts Radiology has served patients and referring physicians with the latest advances in diagnostic imaging for over 70 years. 7 of their 9 sites across Long Island have dedicated Women’s Imaging Centers that combine physician expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-centered approach to care. These sites offer a complete array of women’s imaging services, including: 3D mammography, ultrasound, breast MRI, minimally invasive breast biopsy and DEXA bone density exams.

Medical Arts Radiology is a member of the Independent Physician’s Association of Nassau/Suffolk (IPANS).