“We are very excited to have DrCloudEHR™ be selected by Washington County, OR, a founding partner of Healthy Columbia Willamette Collaborative, which is so focused on Health Outcomes and Health Factors.”, said Ramana Reddy, President/CEO of EnSoftek.

The Human Services Division of Washington County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), responsible for service coordination of the behavioral health, addictions and developmental disabilities programs for the county, is implementing Dr Cloud EHR™ to address a wide variety of needs for the various programs to enhance and improve documentation and health outcomes, quality measures including health plan data and trends.

EnSoftek’s commitment to provide consistent quality care while measuring and documenting outcomes, “The Golden Thread ™” module to insure audit compliance, Measures and Outcomes Tracking System (MOTS) integration, and an easy to use program were some of the major driving factors in selecting DrCloudEHR™ over other top EHR products in the health and human services market. EnSoftek's commitment to those who are involved in the recovery process is visible in all facets of our solution.

Washington County Department of Health and Human Services provides prevention, protection and support services and activities so that all people who live, work, study and play in Washington County can be healthy, self-sufficient and safe. The Human Services Division administers Medicaid behavioral health plan benefits for county residents under the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) and is procuring the DrCloudEHR™ solution, to enhance and improve health outcomes.

About DrCloud Healthcare Solutions, Inc and EnSoftek, Inc.

DrCloud Healthcare Solutions, wholly owned subsidiary of EnSoftek, Inc., is a premier provider of innovative coordinated care solutions to the behavioral health and human services market. Through its modern, robust, cloud based, complete EHR platform DrCloudEHR™, EnSoftek helps organizations to synchronize and enable an integrated system of care among practitioners, providers, recovery support organizations, regulatory agencies and third party payers on behalf of the individuals, families and communities that they serve.

EnSoftek, Inc. is an "Enterprise Solutions and Professional Support Services" company with diversified services to both public and private sector enterprises, including Information Technology, Research and Development (R&D), Cloud Computing Solutions, Healthcare IT Solutions, Document/Records Management Solutions and services, and Business Operations Support.

About Washington County, Oregon

Washington County is a suburban county located on the western edge of Portland, Oregon. Its boundaries extend from the City of Portland to the coast range. The current population is approximately 530,000 people. There is a mix of urban, suburban and rural areas. The eastern half of the County is composed of service industries, light manufacturing, residential and commercial activity. It is relatively densely populated. The western half is primarily farms and rural settings together with several smaller incorporated and unincorporated communities. The County has experienced substantial growth over the last several years principally in the electronics and high tech industries. Over half of the entire state's population growth in the last five years occurred in Washington County.

