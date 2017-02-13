Cathy Burnham Martin’s latest book, “The Bimbo Has Brains… and Other Freaky Facts,” rips through stereotypical thinking to help readers survive and thrive, even in the most challenging relationships. “Bimbo” goes straight to the heart, shaking up politically correct thinking, de-tangling bogus rationales, and lambasting fakers and frauds, with facts seasoned with a healthy dose of humor. Quiet Thunder Publishing (QTPublishng.com) is releasing the 264-page paperback, eBook, and Audiobook formats on February 1 through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Audible, and other major sites.

A long-time journalist and corporate communications geek, Martin packs “The Bimbo Has Brains,” her seventh book, with real-life successes and faux pas, funny one-liners, and relevant relationship tidbits, including a Jeff Foxworthy parody with her “You Might Be a Control Freak.”

She also reveals how to:

· avoid what she calls the “stresspools” of life,

· cope with a serial liar,

· embrace human nature’s inevitable “brain cramps,”

· turn great expectations into greater success,

· flush dastardly double standards,

· dial down anger levels, and

· score the Intimacy High Five.

“Bimbo” joins her most recent success, 2016’s A Dangerous Book for Dogs: How to Train Your Human, available in black-and-white or full-color paperback, eBook, and Audiobook. Other books by Cathy Burnham Martin include Healthy Thinking Habits: Seven Attitude Skills Simplified, Of the Same Blood: Your Eurasian Heritage, and the Miles-Mannered Man, a collection of tall tales, wagging tails, and tantalizing treats. The Bimbo Has Brains marks her latest work, again reflecting her consistently positive approach to life. She also writes for the GoodLiving123.com blog, in which she endeavors to help people make good living as easy as 1-2-3.

Readers who wish to experience this raucous work can purchase “The Bimbo Has Brains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

