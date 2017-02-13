Xcite multichannel FES for neuro re-education. There is nothing else on the market that compares to Xcite…It is great to finally have a device that allows you to work on precise motor control and dexterity while providing FES

Restorative Therapies will be featuring live demonstrations of their new Xcite FES system, and experts will be on hand at booth number 442 to discuss the clinical applications.

Xcite FES Clinical Station is a portable, multi-channel FES therapy system. Easy to use pre-programmed activity libraries for upper extremity, lower extremity and general activities deliver sequenced stimulation enabling a patient's weak or paralyzed muscles to move through dynamic movement patterns. Xcite assists patients to perform task specific, strengthening and gross motor activities using up to 12 channels of stimulation.

The on screen photo guide for electrode placement facilitates easy set up. An avatar demonstrates each activity and there are chimes to indicate transitions providing visual and auditory cues that assist your patient with timing and awareness of movements.

"Repetitive practice of task specific, strengthening and gross motor activities have long been a cornerstone of PT and OT programs for patients with neurological impairments or muscle weakness," says Wendy Warfield, MSHA, OTR/L, Clinical Education Manager of Restorative Therapies. "Xcite is designed to be easily integrated into these traditional programs. Xcite enhances the impact of the traditional therapeutic activities that support neuromuscular reeducation."

“There is nothing else on the market that compares to Xcite…It is great to finally have a device that allows you to work on precise motor control and dexterity while providing FES…Xcite’s ability to control each movement channel individually allows you to facilitate more accurate and functional movement patterns for greater recovery,” said Jenny Suggit, MS OTR/L, CLT, Occupational Therapist, Centre Manager, Neurokinex-Gatwick, UK.

Also on display will be RT300 supine. RT300 supine allows people to leg or arm cycle while in bed. Cycling from bed can be an important component in an Early Mobility program. Early Mobility programs are being adopted by a growing number of Intensive Care Units with the goal of enhancing patient outcomes and reducing lengths of stay.

About Restorative Therapies

Restorative Therapies mission is to help people with a neurological impairment or in critical care achieve their full recovery potential. Restorative Therapies is one of the first companies to target activity-based physical therapy and Functional Electrical Stimulation as a rehabilitation therapy for immobility associated with paralysis such as stroke, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury or for patients in critical care.

Restorative Therapies is a privately held company headquartered in Baltimore.

To learn more about Restorative Therapies please visit us at http://www.restorative-therapies.com