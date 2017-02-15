LED manufacturers perform binning of LEDs using a rapid flash test of the devices. In actual use, however, most LEDs are controlled under very different operating conditions including PWM pulse width modulation and constant current modes. This often gives rise to an apparent disparity between manufacturers’ specifications and the performance achieved by end users.

The TP121-TH from Gigahertz-Optik GmbH is ideal for high accuracy testing of LEDs in both pulsed and constant current modes under temperature control. The system’s design conforms to the latest norms and regulations (such as CIE S025, LM-79-08, DIN 5032 Part 9) and incorporates a high-quality, TE-cooled CCD spectroradiometer with an integrating sphere to ensure accurate measurement of luminous flux, spectrum, color, and color rendering.

A key feature of the system is its electronic zero setting (electronic shutter) which permits precise, transitory measurements within a light pulse. The system’s powerful 250W thermoelectric stage enables quick measurements of SMD and onboard LEDs with junction temperatures controlled within the range 25 °C to 85 °C.

An optional light-tight housing eliminates the need of a dark room. A range of easy to use LED adapters provide reliable electrical and thermal connection. Fully automated measurement sequences are supported with comprehensive analysis of results. Fully traceable calibration is provided by Gigahertz-Optik’s calibration laboratory.

