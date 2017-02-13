To be named a leader in the New York Design Community is an acknowledgment of our brand and the foresight we have shown in creating a unique position with unique products in the marketplace in NY and in North America.

Resource Furniture, named “the biggest retailer in the multifunctional space” by The Wall Street Journal, is excited to announce their nomination for the New York Spaces' Leaders in Home Products Design Awards. New York Spaces, a Davler Media Group luxury interior design brand, is celebrating the firms and products whose innovations are keeping New York at the forefront of the home and design industry.

Based in New York, Resource Furniture has been leading the way in innovative furniture design for over 16 years.

"To be named a leader in the New York Design Community is an acknowledgment of our brand and the foresight we have shown in creating a unique position with unique products in the marketplace in NY and in North America," said Ron Barth, co-founder of Resource Furniture. "Resource Furniture is the company that predicts the marketplace while others follow it."

Extraordinary Leaders in Home Products Design Awards is awarded to the top firms and manufacturers in categories including Interior Designers with a Product Line, Architecture, Furniture, Fabric, Lighting, Kitchen, Bath, Landscape, Art and Flooring. This year marks the first installment of the award.

“These new awards are our way of focusing the spotlight on the product innovators who touch every corner of our homes and lives, but a way to help them continue to grow their businesses to brighten the lives of even more style-centric home renters and owners,” says Jason Kontos, Editorial Director of New York Spaces.

The 10 winners will be announced live at a party and awards ceremony, Tuesday, May 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in NYC. The elegant evening will bring together the best and the brightest from New York’s home and design products and industry to learn more about the latest creations and share experiences.

Industry professionals and the public alike are invited to vote on these nominees from February 6 – March 3, 2017 at NewYorkSpaces.com/vote2017 to determine the five finalists in each category. Resource Furniture is nominated in the Furniture category.

About Resource Furniture

Resource Furniture is the original – and largest – source for cutting-edge, multi-functional living systems, offering the most inspired and innovative furniture solutions available in the world for more than 16 years. With nine showrooms – in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Mexico City – Resource Furniture continues to define and revolutionize the industry by offering the most technologically innovative, space-saving and sustainable products in the world, all of which transform any space with both beauty and functionality. http://www.resourcefurniture.com

About New York Spaces

New York Spaces is the only luxury interior design media brand that’s 100 percent dedicated to the incredible talent, products and resources in Metro New York’s design and interiors community. Always ahead of the design curve, New York Spaces uncovers the city’s wonderful hidden treasures: shops, showrooms, show homes, in-vogue apartments, best designers and latest trends. New York City is bustling with creativity, imagination, great taste, local artistry and international style. New York Spaces celebrates the diversity and vitality of the city itself, fusing the latest trends with contemporary, classic and traditional interiors and products. The magazine reaches 200,000 magazine readers, seven times each year. Stay up-to-date with the latest design news: “Like” us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

