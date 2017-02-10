Andy Bruce, CEO, Lookers plc This award is tremendous recognition for all of Andy's hard work, and we will now build on the success of his award to deliver even better world class customer service and continually lead the industry as an innovative retailer, said Nigel McMinn, COO.

Joining Lookers PLC 17 years ago, Andy was appointed to the Board in 2002, and subsequently Managing Director of the Motor Division and Chief Operating Office in March 2013 becoming Group Chief Executive in 2014.

In addition, Andy was instrumental in the £87.5m acquisition of North East based motor retailer Benfield in October 2015 and further acquisitions of Drayton Group and Knights which brought BMW and MINI in to the Lookers portfolio. The success of the acquisitions is evidenced through customer loyalty and increased sales.

Accepting the prestigious award on Andy’s behalf, Nigel McMinn, COO, said:

“It’s an honour to accept the Business Leader of the Year award on behalf of our CEO, Andy Bruce. With such strong competition, Andy is delighted to have won such a prestigious award at one of the leading motoring awards. Andy would like to thank his dedicated team, and the panel for presenting him with this award.

“I would also like to thank Andy for his support across all divisions at the Lookers group and being a mentor to me and to many of our colleagues over the years. Andy is a real team person and he will be humbled by this award. At Lookers we aim to deliver a fantastic experience to our customers and also to our staff. This is a tremendous recognition for all of his hard work, and we will now build on the success of this award to deliver even better world class customer service and continually lead the industry as an innovative retailer.”

Lookers also announced that it has been officially certified by the Top Employers Institute for its exceptional employee offerings. The award comes as Lookers announced a comprehensive package of benefits for their people including one full year’s paid maternity leave, two years critical illness cover and enhanced holiday packages from year one of employment. This award means that Lookers is the only motor retailer to be recognised with the top honour.

Under Andy Bruce’s leadership, Lookers is also recognised as the Motor Trader Dealer Group of the Year, while Andy was named CEO of the Year at the same prestigious event in 2016.

NOTES TO EDITOR; LOOKERS:



Andy Bruce, Lookers CEO, won ‘CEO of the Year’ at the prestigious Motor Trader of the Year 2016 and AM - Business Leader of the Year Award

Lookers won ‘Dealer Group of the Year Award’ at Motor Trader of the Year 2016, this followed the 2015 win by Benfield Motor Group that won in 2015

Lookers has been awarded the exclusive Top Employers United Kingdom 2017 Certification

Lookers group annual turnover in 2015 was £3.6bn

Lookers sold almost 180,000 new and used cars and vans

The motor division consists of 153 franchised dealerships

31 marques are represented and support by Lookers

Lookers employ almost 8,500 people across the group

Lookers Executive Directors include Andy Bruce (Chief Executive Officer), Robin Gregson (Chief Financial Officer), Nigel McMinn (Chief Operation Officer)

The combined turnover of the Motor Trader Top 200 was £56.4bn, an increase of £4bn over the previous year.

Interim results H1 2016, ended 30 June 2016:



Full results are available at http://www.lookersplc.com/investors

Revenue increased 33% to £2.34 billion (2015: £1.75 billion)

Profit before tax increased by 17% to £46.7 million (2015: £39.9 million)

Earnings per share up 17% at 9.44p (2015: 8.08p)

Increase in interim dividend of 20% to 1.28p per share (2015: 1.07p)

Net debt significantly reduced to £74.9 million (31 December 2015: £161.7 million)

Operation and post-period end

