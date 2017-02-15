Customers, suppliers and CNC machine tool product specialists from Okuma,Tsugami and Hardinge Group interact at Morris Madness 2016. We’re focusing on helping our customers in the aerospace, mining, energy, agriculture and fluid power industries improve processes and become more productive and profitable as business rebounds.

Morris Midwest (http://www.morrismidwest.com), a division of Morris Group, Inc., will hold its sixth annual open house and technology show, Morris Madness, March 14-15, 2017 in Roselle, Illinois. The event will feature CNC machine tools and live metal cutting demos from Okuma, Tsugami and Hardinge Group in addition to displays of tooling, accessories and other productivity enhancing technology from leading industry suppliers.

“This year, our demos will showcase the types of parts manufactured in Chicago and the surrounding areas,” said Mike James, Regional Sales Manager at Morris Midwest, Illinois. “We’re focusing on helping our customers in the aerospace, mining, energy, agriculture and fluid power industries improve processes and become more productive and profitable as business rebounds.”

Morris Madness will feature live cutting demos on almost 30 CNC machines including lathes, Swiss types, horizontal machining centers, vertical machining centers and multifunction machines. Product specialists and representatives from more than 20 leading technology suppliers will be in attendance and available both days to discuss latest advancements. Catered lunch and refreshments will be served daily.

Morris Midwest shares its Roselle facility with Okuma America Corporation and Tsugami/Rem Sales. Equipped with training and presentation rooms, the facility doubles as a regional technical center for Okuma and its Partners in THINC program. Morris Midwest is located at 68 Congress Circle West, Roselle, Illinois.

For registration and other information, please visit http://www.morrismidwest.com or call 630-351-1901.

About Morris Midwest

Morris Midwest (http://www.morrismidwest.com), a division of Morris Group, Inc., is the exclusive distributor of Okuma, Tsugami, and Hardinge Group CNC machine tools in northern Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan’s UP, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. In addition to new machine tools, Morris Midwest provides engineered solutions, replacement parts, service, preventive maintenance and more. Services also include customer consultation, financing, installation, training, service and disposition of retired machines.

About Morris Group, Inc.

Morris Group, Inc. (http://www.morrisgroupinc.com), one of North America’s largest machine tool supply networks, owns fifteen independently operated business units. It supplies CNC machine tools and related technology and services to manufacturers representing virtually every industry segment. Morris Group, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, home of its founding company, The Robert E. Morris Company, which has served the manufacturing industry since 1941.