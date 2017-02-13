This addition to the Mesa 2 has the ability to completely optimize the use of barcode scanning in a range of industries that require ultra-rugged solutions.

Juniper Systems, Inc. recently announced the availability of its Pistol Grip Barcode Scanner addition to the Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet, running both Windows 10 and Android operating systems. Ideal for frequent barcode-scanning applications, this product design aims to reduce physical strain while maximizing productivity.

When added to the Mesa 2, the Pistol Grip Barcode Scanner is optimal for inventory tracking, asset management, manufacturing processing, and inspections, among others. In addition to the grip’s well-balanced and comfortable hold, its design improves accuracy and efficiency with a two-stage trigger for aim and read. When the device is not in use, it can be easily stored in the Mesa 2 Holster for ready access.

“This addition to the Mesa 2 has the ability to completely optimize the use of barcode scanning in a range of industries that require ultra-rugged solutions,” said Slade Gurr, Handheld Product Manager. “Our mission while designing this product was heavily focused around providing our customers with the tools necessary to make their work as seamless as possible to increase overall productivity in the field.”

The Mesa 2 Pistol Grip is entirely compatible with the M2 Office Dock, which allows for easy docking and charging without removal of the Pistol Grip. In addition, it can be used as a convenient desk stand for easy viewing of the Mesa 2’s 7-inch display.

Juniper Systems is now taking orders for the Mesa 2 Pistol Grip Barcode Scanner. To learn more about this addition, please visit their website for more information: http://www.junipersys.com/mesa2.

About Juniper Systems:

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, utilities and public services, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit http://bit.ly/28UGS33.