One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn.

FirstService Residential, New York’s leading property management company, was recently selected to serve as property manager for One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium, located at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn.

One Brooklyn Bridge Park is a 434-unit, full-service, luxury waterfront property, equipped with a live-in resident manager, doormen, valets and a concierge. For the athletically inclined, the condominium offers a 3,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center with three cardio rooms, a virtual golf and driving range and an outdoor putting green. Other amenities include a screening room, music room with a grand piano, children’s art and playrooms, two video gaming rooms, billiard room, two business suites and on-site parking. Residents can also enjoy panoramic views of the 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park from two landscaped terraces.

