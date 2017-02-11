Introducing the First Guitar Stand ​That Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Being a musician myself, I am excited to bring this compact guitar stand to musicians everywhere.

Breeze Inventions Inc. of Delta, BC invents and innovates gadgets for musicians. They have just launched their first Kickstarter campaign to introduce their first product called the Breeze Tri-Stand which is likely the worlds smallest guitar stand for electric and bass guitars. Perfect for traveling musicians, this is a full size guitar stand that packs away into a soft case that is about the size of a take-out cup of coffee, 3"x3"x7".

Small enough to fit on the palm of ones hand. It is extremely portable and light, yet strong and stable to protect the guitar due to its design and tripod like stance. It can be tossed into a guitar case, bag or back-pack. For the musician it means no awkward or bulky old style guitar stand to carry around anymore. When released from its case, the Breeze Tri-Stand will practically assemble itself to a full size guitar stand. "Being a musician myself, I am excited to bring this compact guitar stand to musicians everywhere", said Sheldon Lavineway, President and inventor of the Breeze Tri-Stand. "This is our first attempt at crowd funding and we are hoping that many people will be eager to back this product through Kickstarter.com to build up the excitement before our first shipments in June".

Although the first Breeze Tri-Stand is for electric six string and bass guitars, there are other models for classical and acoustic guitar as well as violins, mandolins, banjo’s, clarinets, flutes and other musical instruments coming soon after the first shipments of the electric guitar version.

http://www.breezeinventions.com