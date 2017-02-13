Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit... offering solutions to support the national recovery treatment industry to reduce the risk of fraud or abuse related to mishandling patient financial responsibility...

The American Addiction Treatment Association (AATA) is introducing the Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit to provide guidance to healthcare providers and addiction treatment programs to reduce the risk of fraud.

"The Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit provides many features, checklists, and forms to help addiction treatment programs remain compliant," said AATA Board Chair Harry Nelson. "AATA is offering solutions to support the national recovery treatment industry to reduce the risk of fraud or abuse related to mishandling patient financial responsibility which can be a pitfall for addiction treatment programs, subjecting them to accusations of illegal inducement or kickback. The toolkit is designed to educate providers and program professionals about the right way to handle patient financial responsibility issues, including the policies, process, and talking points for staff involved in discussing discounts. We want professionals to avoid a crisis and be informed. The toolkit is exactly that - a tool to keep providers compliant with the latest regulations. AATA is creating additional toolkits to help guide professionals through the process of compliancy."

The Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit includes educational materials, model policies, talking points for staff, sliding fee assistant charts, application and program policies, model invoices and prompt pay discount templates, a sample promissory note, recommendations and strategies for reducing risk.

"Our members trust us to keep them informed and on top of the latest information. This toolkit is a one-of-a-kind educational piece to keep professionals up-to-date with changing regulations. Whether it's the handling of insurance, discounting or waiving of fees, you need to be compliant," said Gina Meyer, Executive Director of AATA. "The toolkit offers recommendations on how to deal with patient financial responsibility appropriately."

AATA has launched the regulatory compliance resources for seven states: California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, and Tennessee. As a national trade association, membership will become available next week in Georgia and in the coming months for Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, Colorado, New Jersey, and Minnesota. AATA plans to make content available to its membership for all 50 states over the next 12-18 months.

AATA Membership provides a variety of benefits and is available to recovery industry professionals, owners, and operators to navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory landscapes. For a limited time, those that purchase the toolkit will also be eligible for a discounted AATA membership - more information, visit http://www.addiction-tx.com, call (888) 958-2282, or email: info(at)addiction-tx.com