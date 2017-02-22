Hotly-Awaited Obduction Vive and Touch Get Street Date

We have over 200,000 fans on our Steam wishlist, many who have been asking for hand controls. As a VR-centric studio, we're thrilled to be delving even further into these platforms and pushing the edge of what's possible.

Cyan Inc., makers of the legendary Myst and Riven franchise, announced today that its critically-acclaimed sci-fi adventure game, Obduction, will become available on HTC Vive and Touch for Oculus Rift on March 22 on Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and the Oculus Store for $29.99, in a feature-rich package that includes all platforms released to date, including Mac which is coming soon. Players who already own the game will receive Vive and Touch in a free update on March 22 as well.

"We have over 200,000 fans on our Steam wishlist, many who have been asking for hand controls for Obduction. As a VR-centric studio, we're thrilled to be delving even further into these platforms, bringing ever deeper immersion to our worlds and pushing the edge of what's possible," cheered Rand Miller, CEO, Cyan.

Obduction PC and Oculus Rift Touch will be playable in the Indie Corner of the SXSW Gaming show floor, Thursday, March 16-Saturday, March 18, 12-8pm at the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2. Fans are encouraged to swing by the booth to say hi to the Cyan dev team, play the game, and show their support by voting for Obduction for the SXSW Gamers' Voice Award,

On St Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17, 7:45pm, there will be a special appearance by master puzzler, Rand Miller, who will be doing a fun-filled AMA on the SXSW Gamer's Voice stage.

Fans will also have a chance to play Obduction PC and Oculus Rift Touch at the PAX East Indie MEGABOOTH in Boston, Friday, March 10-Sunday, March 12.

For GDC San Francisco, Monday, February 27-Friday, March 3, Cyan in partnership with Noodlecake Studios will be showing previews to press of Riven for Android, which is coming soon to Google Play and Amazon.

About Cyan

Cyan is a legendary indie games studio headquartered in Spokane, Washington, best known for award-winning games Myst and Riven. Cyan's newest release, Obduction, is a critically-acclaimed PC VR sci-fi thriller available on Steam, GOG, Humble Store and the Oculus Store, coming soon to Vive, Oculus Touch, PS4, PSVR and Mac. For more information, visit http://www.cyan.com.

