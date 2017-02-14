Summit Aviation's Hawker 850XP Now Based In Bozeman, MT. "We are excited to welcome Summit Aviation's Hawker 850XP to BZN,” said Brian Sprenger, director of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. “This aircraft will provide easy access throughout the nation from Bozeman in quiet elegance."

Summit Aviation is excited to announce the addition of the Hawker 850XP to our Bozeman, Montana-based fleet. “It’s what our clients wanted and needed,” said Ben Walton, president of Summit Aviation. “Bringing in the Hawker was the natural next step in filling the mid-size jet void in the Northwest.”

This 2007 Hawker 850XP boasts a coast-to-coast range, cruising at 500 mph, and carrying up to nine passengers. Guests will enjoy complimentary WiFi, a galley with microwave, fully reclining leather seats, video monitors, DVD player, 110V outlets, and an enclosed lavatory.

About Summit Aviation:

Founded in 2001, Summit Aviation began with one pilot, one aircraft, and one small hangar. We now host a fleet of more than 20 modern aircraft supported worldwide by our exceptional teams of flight crews, aviation sales and management professionals, and highly qualified flight instructors. Based in Bozeman, Montana, we have evolved into the Rocky Mountain Northwest’s premier aviation service company.

Summit Aviation is committed to providing you with unmatched customer service and safety tailored to your needs. Whether your need is charter, aircraft management, purchasing or selling an aircraft, or earning your pilot wings, Montana hospitality will be given in comfort, safety, and style.