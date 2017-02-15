Richard A. Gilbert Celebrates 30 Years of Litigation in New York

This year marks the 25th anniversary of law firm Levine & Gilbert, a leading litigation team based in New York City. Levine & Gilbert is committed to achieving outstanding results for its clients utilizing thorough investigation, intense preparation and aggressive representation.

Richard A. Gilbert has himself completed 31 years of practice in the New York City area. Since 1986 Mr. Gilbert and law partner Harvey Levine have successfully litigated numerous multi-million dollar settlements in areas including Motor Vehicle accidents, Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death, Construction/Labor Law and False arrest cases. Over the last sixty days alone the team has concluded a $1.45 Million Settlement in Bronx County for wrongful death, a $1 Million Settlement for premises liability in Kings County, a $700,000 Settlement in Onondaga County for premises liability and a $500,000 Settlement for assault in Federal District Court.

A devoted and passionate advocate, Richard A. Gilbert has worked to expand the rights of city employees who have sustained injuries on the job. An active member of the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers, Mr. Gilbert has also been voted by his colleagues as being among the top 5% of plaintiff’s personal injury lawyers in the New York Metro area, as recognized by rating service SuperLawyers. Richard A. Gilbert is a graduate of SUNY Albany and earned his law degree at Yeshiva University’s Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.