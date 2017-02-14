"We are pleased to be able to partner with a company focused on helping physicians and other healthcare professionals access the capital they need to keep doing their important work.” - Dan Rodrigues, Kareo

Serving the unique needs of independent practices, Kareo makes it easier to manage the day-to-day of running a healthcare practice so you can focus on what matters most—caring for your patients. Consistent with this mission, Kareo has partnered with Provider Web Capital to offer their clients access to the industry’s best financial solutions. These finance offerings will be rolled out to Kareo clients throughout the first quarter of 2017 and will be integrated into Kareo’s award winning EHR, Practice Management and Revenue Cycle Management software platform through Kareo’s Marketplace program for value-added solutions.

Provider Web Capital’s solutions are designed to help small to mid-sized medical practices with much needed access to working capital. These programs streamline cash flow in an increasingly complex reimbursement or claims-based industry. Their application and underwriting process is technology driven –allowing medical practices to receive funding in as fast as two business days. The repayment of these facilities is the most flexible and unique in the finance industry. Medical practices make payments on these facilities based on a percentage of their accounts receivables. Provider Web Capital eliminates the stress of managing cash flow and allows medical practices to stay focused on patient care and growth initiatives.

“Independent medical practices are the foundation of the US healthcare system due to their patient focus, ability to deliver superior outcomes, and cost effectiveness,” said Dan Rodrigues, founder and CEO of Kareo. “Despite this, many independent practices regularly face financial challenges due to the complex reimbursement environment in which they operate. Given this, we are pleased to be able to partner with a company focused on helping physicians and other healthcare professionals access the capital they need to keep doing their important work.”

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Stenglein, Chief Executive Officer of Provider Web Capital, said, “Our two companies are well aligned in the mission of helping providers focus on their patients by easing their concerns about cash flow management. We are thrilled to partner with Kareo and look forward to bringing our best in class solutions to their client base.”

About Kareo

Kareo is purpose-built for the unique needs of independent practices. Kareo has integrated modules that work together as part of a seamless platform, so you have helpful tools to tackle your toughest administrative challenges. These tools include electronic health records, practice management, marketing, patient engagement and billing software. From acupuncture to vascular surgery and everything in between, Kareo has the tools and resources to support and help improve how you care for your patients and grow your practice. Highly recognized, Kareo is consistently ranked as Black Book’s #1 Integrated EHR, PM and RCM Software Vendor. Kareo makes it easy to focus on patients and not paperwork. To learn more or explore your Kareo options please visit: http://www.kareo.com or call 888-775-2736.

About Provider Web Capital

Provider Web Capital is the leading finance provider for healthcare small businesses in the United States. For over eight years we have been helping medical professionals grow their businesses. Our Senior Business Advisors will work with you to develop a customized solution for your business finance needs. We offer innovative claims financing through our patent pending Remit ATM product, which allows you to get paid today for your outstanding government and insurance claims. We deliver working capital finance with our Remit eXL product, which enables you to get capital for your business that is repaid as you receive your revenues. For more information, please visit http://www.providerwebcapital.com or call (855) 860-9700.