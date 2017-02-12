Our EHR solution will place addiction services agencies at the forefront of technological innovation enabling them to create a standardized framework for data capture and analysis, a critical component to improving clinical outcomes.

CAAP, the Colorado state affiliate for NAADAC (National Association for Addiction Professionals) and EnSoftek Inc., announced today that they have entered into an exclusive partnership to offer DrCloudEHR™, EnSoftek’ Cloud based Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, to its member agencies.

This partnership will provide CAAP members an enterprise-class “Meaningful Use” Stage 2 certified, EHR solution that has clinical best practices, integrated billing and centralized data access.

“I am very excited about this unique collaboration and business development agreement with CAAP,” said Ramana Reddy, President/CEO of EnSoftek, adding, "Our commitment to those who are involved in the recovery process is visible in all facets of our solution.”

“We evaluated other EHR vendors in the industry and felt the DrCloudEHR commitment to enable delivery of consistent quality care while measuring and documenting outcomes was very much in line with the CAAP vision. In addition, The Golden Thread™ module to ensure audit compliance, along with usability and intuitiveness of the program were some of the driving factors in selecting DrCloudEHR,” said Thea Wessel, President, Executive Committee and board of Directors of CAAP. “Moreover, their Cloud model gives our members a robust and flexible solution during this period of rapid change.”

EnSoftek, Inc.

DrCloud Healthcare Solutions, wholly owned subsidiary of EnSoftek, Inc., is a premier provider of innovative coordinated care solutions to the behavioral health and human services market. Through its modern, robust, cloud based, complete EHR platform DrCloudEHR™, EnSoftek helps organizations to synchronize and enable an integrated system of care among practitioners, providers, recovery support organizations, regulatory agencies and third party payers on behalf of the individuals, families and communities that they serve.

EnSoftek, Inc. is an "Enterprise Solutions and Professional Support Services" company with diversified services to both public and private sector enterprises, including Information Technology, Research and Development (R&D), Cloud Computing Solutions, Healthcare IT Solutions, Document/Records Management Solutions and services, and Business Operations Support.

http://www.drcloudehr.com; http://www.ensoftek.com

About CAAP

CAAP is also known as the Society of Addiction Professionals of Colorado (SACC) is an association of concerned and passionate professionals seeking excellence in the quality of services provided to those struggling in our communities with substance misuse and addictive behavior disorders and/or co-occurring mental health and physical health disorders. CAAP accomplishes its mission through advocacy, community engagement, business development, training and education.

Founded in 1984 as Colorado Addictions Counselors, CAAP formally affiliated with the National Association of Addiction Counselors (NAADAC) in 1993. NAADAC (with more than 10,000members worldwide) is the largest national membership and advocacy organization specifically focused on the needs of addiction specialty professionals.

https://www.caap.us