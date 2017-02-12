Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Call for Nominations

ChannelE2E’s second annual Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) is now open for participation. All managed IT services providers across all vertical markets worldwide can participate.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey and resulting research identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, media, retail and additional vertical markets.



MSPs can participate here: http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top100

Deadline for participation is March 31, 2017.

ChannelE2E will unveil honorees during an April 27, 2017, webcast.

Registration for the webcast is open here: https://www.channele2e.com/webcasts/

Last year’s Top 10 honorees included:

10. Lumen21 (healthcare)

9. IT-Serve (media)

8. Winxnet (not for profit)

7. Synergics (technology)

6. American Technology Services (not for profit)

5. ETS (healthcare)

4. OnePath (healthcare)

3. Agio (financial services/banking)

2. TekLinks (healthcare)

1. All Covered (financial services/banking)

“Through multiple research approaches, our team has identified and honored the world’s top-performing MSPs for a decade,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc., ChannelE2E’s parent. “We look forward to sharing this year’s survey results -- and unveiling this year’s honorees -- on April 27.”

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey, research and list are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Catch Panettieri’s daily coverage of MSPs and the IT channel on ChannelE2E’s home page, http://www.ChannelE2E.com.

