AIS Health and 3M Health Information Systems are pleased to announce “Predictions About Predictive Analytics: From Telescope to Microscope,” a complimentary March 2 webinar. In this hour-long program, Herb Fillmore, Senior Director of Population Health and Strategic Innovation at 3M, will discuss how payers and providers are shifting to a microscope approach to actionable predictive analytics — one that takes a detailed look at the individual patterns that make up patient behavior and allows for identification of where real change can occur, rather than a telescope approach that focuses on gathering a universe of data.

Webinar participants will learn about the profound impact this approach will have on predictive analytics, including:



Personal behavior: The ability to affect patient activation and success by integrating social determinants data.

Personalized medicine: The ability to determine the ideal therapeutic choices for a patient.

Personal value equation: The ability to determine whether the benefits a patient experiences actually outweigh the cost and time investment involved.

Personal Interventions: The ability to predict expected rates for individuals and organize appropriate interventions around similar cohorts of people.

Learning systems: How strong feedback loops from all the above can produce even more accurate, useful and sophisticated analytics.

Visit https://aishealth.com/sponsored/3M-webinar-0317 for more details and registration information.

About 3M

3M Health Information Systems works with providers, payers and government agencies to anticipate and navigate a changing healthcare landscape. 3M provides healthcare data aggregation, analysis and strategic services that help clients move from volume to value-based health care, resulting in cost savings, improved provider performance and higher quality care. 3M’s innovative software is designed to raise the bar for computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement, performance monitoring, quality outcomes reporting and terminology management. For more information, visit http://www.3m.com/his/vbc or follow on Twitter @3MHISNews.

About AIS Health

AIS Health is a publishing and information company that has served the health care industry for more than 30 years. AIS Health’s mission is to provide objective and relevant business and strategic information for health care executives, by developing highly targeted news, data and analysis for managers at health insurance companies, pharmaceutical organizations, providers, purchasers and other health care industry stakeholders. AIS Health, which maintains journalistic independence from its parent company, MMIT, is committed to integrity in reporting and bringing transparency to health industry data. Learn more at https://AISHealth.com and https://AISHealthData.com.