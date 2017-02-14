Oakbrook Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of services and solutions for the Wealth Management industry, announces its participation in the 2017 ABA Wealth Management and Trust Conference being held February 22-24th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Hyatt Regency.

Oakbrook Solutions will feature their solution and service offerings in the following areas:



Strategic Consulting

Legacy System Support Outsourcing

Regulatory and Compliance

Proprietary and Custom Workflow Solutions

Wealth Management Talent Solutions

Featured strategic consulting solutions will include:



Organizational and Operational Assessment

Vendor Search and Selection

BPM Solutions

Integration Solutions

Process Architecture

Tony Painter, CEO of Oakbrook Solutions, said, “As a leading systems, process, and delivery expert in the Wealth Management industry, we look forward to the ABA conference as an opportunity to showcase our solutions and services. The ABA conference is a unique industry event that provides a platform to discuss solutions and services most relative to current industry needs with our current and future clients.”

Attending the conference from Oakbrook Solutions will be the following:

Tim Buhler, Director of Relationship Management

Doug Schappi, Practice Director, WealthWorx®

For more information, please visit us during the 2017 ABA Wealth Management and Trust Conference at booth 114.

In addition, supplemental information can be found on our website at http://www.oakbrooksolutions.com.

About Oakbrook Solutions

Since 2000, Oakbrook Solutions Inc. has been the leading systems, process, and delivery expert for the Wealth Management industry. We provide consulting services and software solutions that solve problems commonly faced within our industry. Through our focus, expertise, and commitment to our clients, we have successfully serviced firms of all sizes, from start-up organizations to the world’s largest financial institutions.