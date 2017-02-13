MediaMax Network (MMN), the leading provider of local advertising solutions, has appointed Maribel Adams as its Head of Digital. Adams will be responsible for driving digital innovation within the company’s advertising solutions, and will report to Eric Siles, Chief Strategy Officer and David Wilmott, Vice President of Sales. Her key focus will be to align with key media and data vendors, expand capabilities, and build on the existing infrastructure to execute digital advertising programs.

“Over the last year, we have grown our digital business exponentially. Maribel was instrumental in this growth by leveraging our Condé Nast partnership as well as building key partnerships with other vendors,” stated Eric Siles, Chief Strategy Officer. “We are fast becoming a one-stop-shop for premium local media solutions and this appointment is an integral piece of the puzzle. Adams will focus on curating multi-channel options with an emphasis on the latest content and data-driven strategies.”

Adams brings a wealth of experience in delivering effective digital programs, including a consultative approach and optimization that delivers real business impact to clients. Her appointment further strengthens MediaMax’s leadership in local marketing solutions in the digital era. Moving forward, she will lead media planning and ad operations in addition to playing a key role in the digital sales strategy.

“It’s amazing how many different types of smart programs marketers have to choose from these days. Sorting through it all to find what works is no small task and can be overwhelming if you’re not living it every day. The best part of my job is partnering with our clients to get a keen understanding of their business objectives and KPIs so that we can craft a multi-channel program that truly delivers. This is what drives me every day,” stated Maribel Adams. “MediaMax is experiencing an ongoing evolution of its business and I am thrilled to play a key role on this journey.”

About MediaMax Network

Founded in 2003, MediaMax Network partners with the world’s leading media and digital marketing companies to provide geo-targeted print, data, and digital advertising solutions in hundreds of local markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. As the exclusive local advertising partner of Condé Nast, MMN delivers integrated local ad programs to more than 1,000 clients across a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, travel, healthcare, professional services, and more. http://www.mediamaxnetwork.com

