We...want to continue to provide the best for our partners, our community and our people.

Vendasta, the #1 platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, was honored by the SABEX program, taking home hardware for Growth & Expansion, and receiving the prestigious Business of the Year award at last night’s SABEX Awards Gala. The program, which celebrates the success of local enterprises, provides recognition for achievements in a number of business categories, with winners being determined by a panel of anonymous judges.

While this is the first nod Vendasta has received for Business of the Year, this is the second year in a row that they have received top marks in the Growth and Expansion category. They attribute a big part of their success to their culture of excellence, investment in their employees and their sustainable growth model.

Despite some slow-downs being experienced in other areas of the economy, Vendasta expects to continue to grow at a rapid clip in 2017. In addition to steady revenue growth, they project to add an impressive 90 new employees to their team.

The company values cultivating a positive work environment for its employees, and they invest significantly in their people and infrastructure across all areas of the organization. This is exemplified by their focus on continuing education for employees, providing them with the opportunity for coverage of University classes, certifications and other training to advance their skills and move into new roles in the company. They also have several dedicated programs for giving back to the community, with one of their flagship partnerships being with St. Mark’s Community School -- providing mentorship, fostering a passion for learning and supporting a variety of programs for youth that are offered to them.

The SABEX wins come on the heels of several major platform announcements, and CEO, Brendan King, is pleased with the sustained momentum that the company has seen, saying “We are honored to be recognized in this way. Our mission is to be number one in everything we do -- not just in the platform that we develop -- but we also want to create an environment of innovation and passion for our employees to contribute to every day. We are proud of our accomplishments and want to continue to provide the best for our partners, our community and our people.”

Vendasta was recognized as the Best Place to Work in Saskatoon by Flow Magazine in 2015, and were awarded the SABEX Growth & Expansion award in 2016. They were also recognized nationally by the Profit 500 program, ranking #42, from the Branham 300 program at #176, and from Deloitte as #42 on the Technology Fast 50. Internationally, Vendasta was ranked #386 on the North American Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America and received recognition for their approach to local marketing at the Street Fight Summit in New York, receiving the Local Visionary Award for the Best Marketing Campaign.

Find out more about the company by watching Vendasta’s Superbowl Ad, and for further information visit https://www.vendasta.com.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a digital solutions platform that connects agencies and software vendors with local businesses that need them. It offers agencies a marketplace of rebrandable products and leverages big data, automation and intent-mining to identify hot leads and empowers them to acquire, retain and grow customers. Vendasta turns salespeople into experts on local digital marketing, offering the power to show local businesses how they're doing and how they can do better. For more information, visit http://www.vendasta.com.

Media Contact:

Bonnie Clark

Director of Brand & Buzz

306.955.5512

bclark(at)vendasta(dot)com