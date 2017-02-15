New Fact Sheet Shows SRI Advantages of Indiana Limestone

A new fact sheet from the Indiana Limestone Company presents Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) performance data for four of the company’s outstanding stone products. As the sheet makes clear, all of the products exceed LEED 2009 and LEED v4 requirements.

SRI measures the ability of a constructed surface to reflect solar heat. Designing with high-SRI materials like Indiana Limestone products is important because it can reduce the "heat island effect" commonly associated with urban areas. Highly concentrated building materials and pavement absorb large amounts of the sun's energy, get hot, and then warm the surrounding air. This warms the whole area, often creating a warmer micro-climate which leads to higher energy consumption.

Tests that produced the results shown in the fact sheet were carried out by CTL Group, Skokie, IL. The SRI for the four products was calculated according to ASTM E1980. The results indicating the excellent SRI performance of Indiana Limestone Company products are:

Indiana Limestone Standard Gray: Solar Reflectance 0.45, SRI 52

Indiana Limestone Standard Buff: Solar Reflectance 0.54, SRI 64

Indiana Limestone Silver Buff: Solar Reflectance 0.58, SRI 56

Indiana Limestone Full Color Blend: Solar Reflectance 0.47, SRI 54

LEED is a rating system devised by the United States Green Building Council to evaluate buildings’ environmental performance.

The SRI reference sheet is available online at IndianaLimestoneCompany.com, along with a wealth of additional information about the company and its products.

About Indiana Limestone Company

Indiana Limestone Company is unmatched as the premier supplier of Indiana Limestone in a range of beautiful and lasting building products. Founded in 1926 (with predecessor firms that had been quarrying limestone since the mid-1800s), ILCO today remains the provider of choice for this internationally renowned natural stone. Throughout an illustrious history in which its stone has made such iconic structures as the Empire State Building, National Cathedral, and the Pentagon, ILCO has reliably provided the highest quality products and services carefully tailored to the needs of the market with an environmental, natural focus.