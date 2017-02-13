Jean Marie Connolly

Altium Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Jean Marie Connolly has joined the firm as Senior Director of Client Relations and Development, effective January 3, 2017.

Jean Marie is an experienced corporate leader and has gained the trust and respect of her clients throughout her 30 years of relationship management. She has a history of successful organizational planning combined with broad work experience on corporate mergers, management, sales and marketing.

Anthony DeStefano, Managing Director and cofounding Partner of Altium, commented: “Jean Marie embodies Altium’s values through her client advocacy, business leadership and involvement in the not-for-profit community. Her dedication, experience and reputation is a welcome addition to our firm.”

Jean Marie added: “I am excited to join the Altium team, where we strive to ensure that each client receives the clarity, confidence and control needed to create meaningful wealth solutions for their life.”

Prior to joining Altium, Jean Marie was a Senior Wealth Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management providing investment management, fiduciary services and private banking to high net worth families, corporate executives and business owners. Previous to joining the Wealth Management group, Jean Marie was the Regional Manager of Connecticut’s Consumer Banking Region at Bank of New York.

Jean Marie is active in the not-for-profit community and serves on various boards and committees for charitable organizations throughout the region. She serves on the Board for Food Bank for Westchester and sits as Vice Chair, Business Development on the Board of Directors for The Business Council of Westchester. Additionally, she serves on the Community Advisory Board for New York Presbyterian Hospital and the Advisory Board for Hope’s Door. Jean Marie works closely with the Westchester Woman’s Bar Association and is an active member of the Westchester County Bar Association where she serves on the Events Committee. She has chaired large scale events including the Westchester/Fairfield American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, Go Red Society, Hope’s Door, Arts Westchester and Food Bank for Westchester.

About Altium Wealth Management

Altium Wealth Management, LLC is a wealth advisory firm with principal offices at 2500 Westchester Avenue in Purchase, New York. The firm also has a satellite office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The firm's primary clients are high net worth families. This firm is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any references to the terms “registered investment adviser” or “registered,” do not imply that Altium Wealth Management or any person associated with the firm have achieved a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Altium Wealth Management please visit http://www.altiumwealth.com, the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov), or send an inquiry to us at info(at)altiumwealth(dot)com.