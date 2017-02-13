It’s simply the largest daytime event on Spring Break, and it’s right on the beach!

CMG Media Agency in conjunction with StudentCity has made official its concert lineup for Rockstar Beach on South Padre Island this March during Spring Break.

The recently confirmed announcement of performance dates is no shortage of proof that this stretch of sandy beach, formerly known as Coca-Cola Beach, will once again be ground zero for all Spring Break activities and events.

Each Wednesday will feature the Beach Bash Music Fest concert event on the massive beach stage sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink, and will include performances by 2 Chainz on March 8, Cole Swindell on March 15, and Cash Cash on March 22. Tickets are now available online.

Students can either acquire tickets for these events or purchase the PadreManiac VIP Card which allows students to get free access to the concert plus VIP access for the entire week into Rockstar Beach, in addition to other events at South Padre Island’s hottest clubs.

“The Beach Bash Music Fest brand has been synonymous with Spring Break for the past 20 years,” said Carm Giardina, a representative of CMG Media Agency. “It’s simply the largest daytime event on Spring Break, and it’s right on the beach!”

Giardina continued saying that “Rockstar Energy Drink has made a commitment to wanting to help promote this brand here on South Padre Island, and we’re very pleased with how this partnership is going. The goal is to continue our efforts in bringing new and amazing experiences to students year after year while providing a safe and secure beach environment for all to enjoy.”

The eclectic mix of performances for this year ensures that fans of a variety of music genres can participate and enjoy the music, whether it is hip hop, country, or electronic dance music (EDM).

Last year, top EDM sensations The Chainsmokers headlined in addition to hip hop artists Lil Dicky, Waka Flocka Flame, and Lil’ Jon.

The Beach Bash Music Fest at Rockstar Beach behind The Isla Grand Beach Resort runs from 12PM to 6PM. This is a ticketed event that features the largest stage on the beach.

