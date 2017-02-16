PadMapper (http://www.padmapper.com), a leading home and apartment rental search platform today introduced Post a Pad, enabling users to post rooms and apartments for rent directly from their iOS or Android device.

The launch opens a broad new set of listings for those searching for roommates and sublets on PadMapper. Over 25 million users every year will have the ability to post, leading to a significant amount of new inventory for rooms, apartments, and other shared accommodations.

Unlike other platforms specializing in this space, PadMapper has created a proprietary security algorithm to combat against spammy listings and scams from entering the platform, which will launch alongside Post a Pad. The algorithm uses a combination of machine learning and community moderation to ensure only high-quality, legitimate listings are posted.

“Post a Pad aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality, most diverse rental listings in every market across the U.S. and Canada”, said Russell Middleton, President of PadMapper. “We’re excited to further enhance our platform for renters searching for rooms, while also providing those looking to fill vacancies with a streamlined way to market to millions at no cost .”

Using Post a Pad takes less than a minute, and is completed entirely through the PadMapper mobile app. The feature adds to the robust PadMapper rental marketplace, which has millions of renters in the U.S. and Canada searching through over a million active rental listings at any time.

How Post a Pad Works:

● Post a Pad lets anyone post a private or shared room, entire apartment, or rental home to the PadMapper and Zumper rental marketplaces free of charge.

● Download the PadMapper application on an iOS or Android device and tap the “Post” tab.

● Drag the map pin or enter an address to select the location. The app provides the ability to hide the exact street address.

● Add images to the listing by snapping photos using the built-in camera on your device.

● Include relevant listing information and a description, and select whether the post is an entire residence, private room, or shared room.

● Once verified via Facebook login and PadMapper’s security algorithm, the listing will go live to millions of renters on both PadMapper and Zumper. Posters will also have the ability to make the listing visible to only those with a direct link.

About Zumper and PadMapper:

Zumper (https://www.zumper.com) is the largest startup in home and apartment rentals, helping over 25 million renters find a new home every year. In addition to its consumer search and lease products, Zumper offers rental professionals industry-leading tools to market listings and screen prospective tenants. PadMapper joined the Zumper family of sites in February of 2016.

With a team of 40, Zumper has raised $39.2 million in venture capital funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Goodwater Capital, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Dawn Capital, Marcus & Millichap, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust.

For more information or to Post a Pad, please download the PadMapper application on your iOS or Android device.

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/padmapper-apartment-finder/id1083663440?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.padmapper.search&hl=en