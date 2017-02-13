With today’s healthcare system moving towards a value-based reimbursement approach, integrated technology like McKesson’s Clinical Programs Solution, and specialized vendor integrations such as PharmaSmart, become more essential.

PharmaSmart® International Inc, a Rochester, NY, based company and leading manufacturer of validated health screening kiosks and cloud-based health management solutions, has partnered with McKesson Pharmacy Systems (MPS) to deliver a new, integrated solution for outcome-based patient management.

The integration brings together PharmaSmart’s clinical-grade, public-use health kiosk solutions with McKesson’s new Clinical Programs Solution™ (CPS), a product that helps retail pharmacies manage clinical programs directly within their pharmacy management system. CPS synchronizes PharmaSmart patient data with McKesson’s EnterpriseRx® pharmacy management system.

PharmaSmart SVP Strategic Business Development, Josh Sarkis, stated, “Our clients are looking for tools that enable their pharmacy teams to practice clinical care to the full extent of their license, while at the same time driving new clinical revenue and sustaining workflow efficiency. Our integrated solution with McKesson’s CPS platform accomplishes all three.”

“With today’s healthcare system moving towards a value-based reimbursement approach, integrated technology like McKesson’s Clinical Programs Solution, and specialized vendor integrations such as PharmaSmart, become more essential,” said Bernie Reese, SVP/GM, McKesson Pharmacy Systems. “By leveraging new technologies to execute clinical services at a high level, community retail pharmacies can carve out new, sustained revenue streams, and become key stakeholders in value-based healthcare models.”

About PharmaSmart®

PharmaSmart®, headquartered in Rochester, NY, currently serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies such as Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Brookshire Grocery Company

(BGC), Kinney Drugs, Bartell Drugs, Coborns, Nash Finch, Roundy’s, Associated Food Stores, Leader, Good Neighbor, Astrup Drug, Winn Dixie, Big Y Foods, Harmons Grocery, Wal-Mart Canada, Safeway Canada, Loblaw’s, Le Groupe Jean Coutu, Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall Group, Zellers, Sobey’s Lawton’s, and other fine pharmacies. PharmaSmart® also serves major worksites, military bases, colleges of pharmacy, hospitals and medical clinics. PharmaSmart’s PS Data Smart® Health IT database currently holds more than (50) million targeted patient BP readings. For more information visit the company's website at http://www.PharmaSmart.com or contact corporate communications Katie Miller at (800) 781-0323 x338.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE 500, is a healthcare services and information technology company dedicated to making the business of healthcare run better. McKesson partners with payers, hospitals, physician offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier organizations that deliver better care to patients in every setting. McKesson helps its customers improve their financial, operational, and clinical performance with solutions that include pharmaceutical and medical-surgical supply management, healthcare information technology, and business and clinical services. For more information, visit http://www.mckesson.com.