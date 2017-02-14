Bradford Networks, an innovator in network security automation and orchestration leveraging endpoint visibility, control and response, announces availability of Network Sentry 8.1. This release features major advances in the platform’s ability to integrate with third party security solutions, through “build your own” security device integrations that allow Network Sentry to support any third party security solution -- including standardized interfaces for vulnerability scanner integrations. In addition, this release includes over 15 major core product enhancements increasing the depth of visibility into all endpoints including the Internet of Things (IoT), global control of large scale deployments from a centralized single pane of glass, a pre-deployment policy simulation tool, streamlined vendor agnostic wireless management, business criticality reporting of security events, and a new SOC dashboard.

“Bradford Networks is a customer-driven organization and the new security features are directly correlated to the needs of the market,” said Everett Andrus, chief customer officer at Bradford Networks. “From the start, our philosophy for development of the Network Sentry platform was to enable customers to have a flexible and comprehensive network security solution that was highly scalable and always poised for future needs like virtualization, BYOD, and now the management and securing of IoT devices. This new release continues Bradford Networks’ mission to empower our customers with a security solution that keeps pace with their network evolution.”

“In our highly regulated industry, network security is not only critical from a vulnerability exposure perspective, but also from a regulatory standpoint,” said Michael Seymour, vice president of information technology of Pike Electric. “As one of the world’s largest energy solutions providers, the new release of Network Sentry will provide an enhanced security posture across our locations with singular control of each and every endpoint, regardless of location, allow us to control access and permissions, and automate our ability to respond to threats.”

“We are delighted with the new 8.1 release as a trusted partner of Bradford Networks,” said Jennifer Minella, vice president of engineering of Carolina Advanced Digital. “As a leader in technology infrastructure and security solutions, customers look to us for solutions that can really move the needle on security posture, and these enhancements ensure clients like Pike Electric benefit from even greater efficiency, visibility, and responsiveness to the ever-evolving threat landscape.”

Network Sentry 8.1 includes key new benefits for customers in the area of endpoint visibility and the automation of network access control and threat response. Enhanced endpoint visibility details who, what, where and when users are connecting or have connected to your network. Comprehensive control features inherent in the platform empower customers to orchestrate security procedures to automate threat response by leveraging the new security device integration feature with third party security solutions. A notable feature includes built-in integration with Tenable’s vulnerability assessment and management solution.

“Because of the increase in point product spending, there will need to be an increase in the adoption of security automation and orchestration tools in order for organizations to better realize the features of disparate products, and as a way to ultimately execute against their organizational playbook for sensitive data handling,” according to Gartner Predicts 2017: Application and Data Security, Brian Lowans, Neil MacDonald, Marc-Antoine Meunier, Brian Reed, November 22, 2016. A key feature of Network Sentry 8.1 is the ability to easily and seamlessly integrate with key point products, streamlining the process between the SOC and NOC to enhance automation of both access and threat response.

Based on patented technologies, Bradford Networks’ Network Sentry is an award-winning security automation and orchestration solution, designed to meet the demands of organizations of all sizes. Recognized as a leader in an open approach via technology partnerships to deliver integrated best-in-class technologies, the platform serves as a core component of a comprehensive security posture. Network Sentry provides full visibility into desktop, mobile and IoT endpoints on the network, offers dynamic access control to support the mobile workforce, and automates threat response to reduce containment time. The new release of Network Sentry is available exclusively through Bradford Network’s channel partners.

About Bradford Networks

Bradford Networks is leading the transformation of network security by providing visibility, control and response to minimize the risk and impact of cyber threats. The company’s patented Network Sentry solution continuously assesses the risk of every user and endpoint, and automatically contains compromised devices that act as backdoors for cyber criminals. The company’s award-winning Network Sentry is used by more than 1000 enterprise companies worldwide across many market sectors, including finance, government and defense, healthcare, education, logistics and transportation, media and entertainment, retail and hospitality, technology, utilities and many others. For more information, please visit http://www.bradfordnetworks.com.