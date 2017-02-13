I learned how to be a leader and how to be a better person. I thought volunteering was something to help others, but I learned I could also help myself in the process." D. Pochapin, 12th Grade, Riverdale Country School

Intern with a group of socially-engaged high school students to facilitate intergenerational programs at the Riverdale Y Senior Center. DOROT’s Summer Teen Internship in partnership with the Riverdale Y is an opportunity for high school students to engage their passions while they give back to their community and learn from a generation full of wisdom. Apply now.

DOROT is a social services organization located in New York City whose mission is to help alleviate social isolation among older adults. The Riverdale Y Senior Center is an organization that brings the Jewish community together to learn, grow and explore communal Jewish values. The partnership between these two organizations was born out of the shared belief that seniors have a plethora of untapped knowledge and wisdom that can benefit the entire community. When the generations are brought together, everyone benefits.

Applications for the Summer Teen Internship Program are open for high school students entering 10th grade through graduating seniors. Through a competitive process, we choose up to 15 interns for a three week session with an optional pre-program session in Manhattan.