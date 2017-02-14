The AVA Digital Awards recently announced its 2017 results, and Charlotte website design company Knowmad was honored as a Gold Winner in two key categories. The digital agency also received an Honorable Mention.

Knowmad took home gold in two categories: “Website” and “Marketing, PR, Advertising, Digital Agency.” The wins were especially complimentary since the awards were for Knowmad’s own website design, as well as their own marketing efforts.

“It’s always special to win an award, but it’s especially great to win for our own website, and for all of the efforts we’ve taken to market and promote our company,” said Diona Kidd, the COO and co-founder of Knowmad. “The entire Knowmad team put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into both of these efforts, so we’re all celebrating this together.”

In addition to being a double Gold Winner, Knowmad also received an Honorable Mention in the “Manufacturing” category for their website design for long-term client Mallard Creek Polymers.

“Over the years Mallard Creek Polymers has been a great company to partner with, so we’re also thrilled to be acknowledged for the work we’ve done for them,” said Kidd.

An international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication, the AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The AMCP is an international organization comprised of thousands of production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals.

Located in Charlotte, NC, Knowmad is a boutique digital marketing agency that works with clients of various sizes across the United States and Europe to increase their visibility, grow their brands, and attract new customers. Their clients can be found in a wide range of industries and organizations, including manufacturing, B2B services, and technology. Knowmad's services include inbound marketing, custom website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click management, and content marketing. To learn more, visit knowmad.com or call 877-898-3403.