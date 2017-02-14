Surgent Networks LLC, a leading provider of outbound notification delivery services and interactive voice response (IVR) technology, today announced the appointment of James Loeber as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

“Having spent 17 years working closely with clients in the telecommunications, financial services, software, and contact center industries, I’m intimately familiar with how vital it is—and how complex and expensive it can be—for companies to deliver right-time messages to their customers,” said Mr. Loeber. “I am excited to be part of the Surgent team, providing both advice and affordable solutions that help businesses of all sizes deliver engaging, omni-channel customer communications.”

A technology and communications industry veteran, Loeber brings a strong background in sales, business development and strategic marketing to his new role. Prior to joining Surgent, Loeber built regional and global sales channels for Speakerbus, CallMiner, Acme Packet, and Newfound Communications, and held business development roles at a number of technology startups. He is also a board member of a number of telecom and analytics companies.

