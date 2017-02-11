The clubs will feature a wide variety of equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers and stationary bikes. We’re excited to open our 10th Kansas City area club and celebrate the occasion by presenting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City with a $2,500 check to help support their mission.

Planet Fitness Kansas City is proud to announce the opening of its 10th location in the KC metro area. The new 27,000 square foot club opened in mid-January at 2415 Northeast Vivion Road in place of the former Sun Fresh grocery store, and is offering grand opening memberships for just $1 down and $10 a month with no commitment through Friday, February 24.

In honor of the grand opening, a check presentation ceremony will be held at the new club on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Planet Fitness will present an oversized $2,500 check to representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“We’re excited to open our 10th Kansas City area club and celebrate the occasion by presenting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City with a $2,500 check to help support their mission,” said Greg Henson, managing partner of the club.

Additionally, Planet Fitness is extending its judgement-free philosophy outside of its gyms and into the community with its philanthropic initiative, “Judgement Free Generation™.” Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth-development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, and STOMP Out Bullying, the leading anti-bullying organization in the U.S., Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement-free planet—a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.

The new $5 million facility features over 100 pieces of cardio equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers and stationary bikes all pointed at 70-inch televisions for member entertainment while working out. Planet Fitness also offers a popular 30-minute PF Express circuit room, dedicated abs and stretching room, a full assortment of user-friendly strength equipment, the new PF-360 Circuit machine, and full locker rooms that include complementary day-use lockers, private changing rooms and tile showers. The club will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Each club also features the brand’s iconic “Lunk Alarm”—a purple and yellow siren on the wall used as a light-hearted, gentle reminder that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.

Because value is prioritized at Planet Fitness, a PF Black Card® membership will also be offered at $19.99 a month. It includes added amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the more than 1,200 clubs in the Planet Fitness chain, as well as use of massage chairs*, HydroMassage beds*, tanning*, Total Body Enhancement booths*, and 50 percent off select cooler drinks*.

For more information or to join online, please visit http://www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2016, Planet Fitness had more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,200 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.