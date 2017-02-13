INTEGRIS, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in Oklahoma, will present at HIMSS 2017 on how it leveraged virtual care to boost patient engagement in both rural and urban areas, and exceeded its business goals.

The presentation – Patient Engagement Success: A Consumer-Driven Approach to Promoting Virtual Clinics – will be hosted by Dr. Pam Forducey, INTEGRIS’ system director of eHealth. It is scheduled for 2–2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Forducey will discuss the benefits of INTEGRIS’ partnership with virtual care provider Carena, and the two most significant factors in the success of the health system’s virtual care marketing efforts: taking a “retail” approach to advertising; and continually reviewing engagement data to optimize media buys.

“INTEGRIS Virtual Visit enabled our organization to offer high-quality innovative care at an affordable price to all Oklahomans beginning in February 2015 in partnership with Carena,” Forducey said. “INTEGRIS is pleased by the public’s adoption of our virtual visit capabilities and we look forward to even more virtual care offerings in this consumer-driven healthcare environment.”

Forducey will provide insights into leveraging integrated virtual clinics to engage patients and garner loyalty. She will also present on marketing virtual clinics in an age of on-demand consumerism.

“We are proud to be INTEGRIS’ virtual care partner as they continue to see great success in patient engagement,” said Ralph C. Derrickson, president and CEO of Carena. “Those who attend Pam’s presentation will no doubt come away with a better understanding of how to bring more patients to their virtual clinic, and how to leverage healthcare’s new front door to offer high-quality care that meets patients where they’re at – online.”

HIMSS 2017 attendees can connect with Carena directly at the McKesson booth (#3479) on the main show floor.

About INTEGRIS

INTEGRIS, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region. INTEGRIS is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. For more information, visit http://integrisok.com/.

About Carena

Carena designs and operates virtual clinics for health systems. We combine technology and new care delivery methods to provide healthcare for the way consumers live and work today. Carena has offered on-demand care since 2000, informing our telemedicine solution with industry-leading expertise in clinical quality and consumer preferences. Today, our virtual care model and configurable technology platform make it possible for health systems to offer care to consumers anytime, anywhere as a natural extension of each system’s brand, mission, and service. We now partner with over 120 hospitals, offering virtual care access to over 20 million consumers. To learn more, please visit http://www.carenamd.com/.

