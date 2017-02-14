Located in Ohio, Classic Carriers, a refrigerated carrier servicing the 48 contiguous states, has awarded 10-4 Systems, the highest form of multi-modal shipment tracking in North America, a freight visibility contract to increase insight for their end customers.

10-4 will be providing an integrated and automated visibility portal for Classic Carriers’ outbound customers. This portal will allow the end user to receive notifications and alerts around their shipments. With this increased insight and automation, Classic Carriers will be able to reduce service calls and alerts.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with 10-4 Systems, an innovative company providing technology to help streamline our efforts,” said Classic Carriers. “With this technology, our end users will be able to gain more transparency into their shipments allowing customers service to improve.”

“Our partnership with Classic Carriers will expand Classic’s reach beyond just an asset based service provider, but into an innovative technology and information provider. It will also provide Classic the necessary tools to increase insight and reduce service checks within their operations,” said Travis Rhyan, 10-4’s Chief Executive Officer. “This contract builds on our proven success in helping carriers streamline their transportation with transparency to all parties involved.”

10-4 Systems provides visibility into the entire supply chain. This visibility includes automated alerts and recalculated ETAs for shipments running late, on-time, in jeopardy or late. Using real-time, geofenced locations, this data enables the end user to be able to share delivery windows for planning purposes. This information provides a unique customer service tool in the industry and can be shared via mobile, web, and desktop notifications.

