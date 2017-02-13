Early Bird Rates for The Social Shake-Up Show End February 14

The Social Shake-Up Show will take place May 22-24, 2017 in downtown Atlanta and will focus on how to leverage the power of social media for your organization’s bottom line. Early Bird pricing, which saves attendees $300, expires February 14 at midnight ET. This discounted pricing is also applicable toward All-Access Social Shake-Up Show passes, which include a pre-conference workshop on SEO or customer journey mapping.

Digital, social media, marketing and communications professionals will hear from brands like Dunkin’ Brands, Southwest Airlines, CDC, Microsoft, Home Depot, Cisco, Google, Atlanta City Council, Coca-Cola Company, Ogilvy Public Relations, and the National Audubon Society who will share their expertise on the ins and outs of live streaming, SEO, storytelling, user engagement, social media monitoring, getting social media buy-in from the C-Suite, influencers and social ads.

Below is sample of the over 30 innovative sessions at The Social Shake-Up Show:



Snapchat Content Strategies That Hook Audiences & Make Them Care

Paid Social Strategies That Won’t Break the Bank

Brands as Customer Communities

How to Tell Your Brand’s Story on Social for Fun and Profit

Creating a Powerful Narrative Through Storytelling

How to Align Your Brand With Facebook’s Top 3 Priorities

Leveraging YouTube to Maximize User Engagement

Campaigns With a Conscience

Networking is a big focus of this three-day Show and will include various on-site and off-site networking activities including an opening reception, sunrise walk, rooftop party, yoga, Ponce City Market & office hop and Martin Luther King, Jr. tour.

The Social Shake-Up Show is a thought-leading event designed for teams at organizations of all types and sizes.

The Social Shake-Up is an annual conference presented by PR News in partnership with Social Media Today and dozens of leaders in the marketing, PR and customer experience arena. The 2017 Show will take place May 22-24 in Atlanta and will bring together hundreds of social, digital, marketing, PR and communications professionals focused on better integrating social media into their business strategies. For more information, visit http://www.socialshakeupshow.com.

