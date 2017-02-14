Big News in Mobility Won't be at NMEDA

Lone Star Handicap Vans, LLC has big news for the conversion van industry that won't appear on the floor of this year’s NMEDA event. Patented advances in Promaster conversion cuts for personal and commercial use, expanded selections of new and pre-owned Caravan and Town & Country models and the appointment of new marketing and sales management personnel are among the many major moves the firm has recently made.

Recently appointed VP of Marketing and Sales, Wayne Taylor explains, "While we regret not being able to attend this year’s event, we're excited about new patented design developments and enhanced safety features we're integrating into our entire line-up. A choice in floor cuts, roof heights, wheelbase widths, auto/manual toggle switch power ramps and more are among the many features that won't be seen on the show floor at NMEDA this year. However, they're ready to be seen on our website or by contacting a Lone Star Dealer."

Taylor points to Lone Star’s industry best 7-year/70,000-mile warranty on all vehicles, new or pre-owned, as proof of the company’s commitment to quality and customer. The new marketing and sales head takes particular pride in the firms ‘extra-mile’ commitment to safety. “Lone Star vehicles performed better in all crash tests than any other vehicle ever tested, original or converted. Ours is the only company to pass all tests using a single vehicle," Taylor said.

Lone Star Handicap Vans, LLC has been owned and operated by Bill and Norma Neidehofer for over ten years, since the firm’s inception. Lone Star recently underwent a 65,000ft manufacturing expansion and has instituted new patented design approaches to go along with an already patented lower-floor design on their Promaster models offering extra protection against gas leaks and added seat system safety. In addition, their custom side entry design has no effect on the original computer module. Something no other manufacturer in America can claim.

Taylor added, “The opportunity to spearhead a company making a total mobility commitment to the handicapped and physically disabled in so many meaningful ways is the reason I chose to get into this business in the first place. After years of developing successful sales and marketing programs for MCI Worldcom, Qwest, Global Crossing and FR Conversions I feel like I’ve finally found my home in Tyler, Texas.”

Joining Taylor, also from FR Conversions, is National Sales Manager Israel Santiago. A former sergeant in the U.S. Army, after his honorable discharge Santiago pursued career opportunities combining his Level-3 B2B from FIAT Industrial (CNH) and Ford Sales Executive Certification with proven revenue driven field service techniques. Israel attended Case University and has earned a Business Management degree from Central Texas College. He’s achieved Level-5 Sales/Customer Service Training Certification from Ford Motors and Case New Holland alike.

For more information about Lone Star vehicles, the company or how to become a part of its expanding national dealer network contact Israel Santiago (941) 504- 1359 IS(at)LSHVans(dot)com