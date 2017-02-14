While ISONAS is not the first manufacturer to release mobile credentials, we are the first to do so and truly leverage the ease of installation and universal administration of a Pure IP™ product, states Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales at ISONAS

ISONAS Inc., a leading Pure IP™ access control system manufacturer, today announced that Pure Mobile Credentials are now available and complimentary until April 30, 2017. Pure Mobile allows consumers to take the convenience of their mobile phone to the next level and turn access control into a simple, hassle-free part of their day. Pure Mobile is available with the next generation hardware family from ISONAS, the RC-04, which was introduced in December. The new Pure IP hardware family, delivers advanced technical functionality along with an entirely revamped aesthetic and multiple form factors. This hardware revolutionizes the ease of installation and the powerful addition of Bluetooth® Low Energy(BLE) makes access control hassle-free by allowing customers to use their smart phone as a credential.

ISONAS has unleashed a technological advancement into the market that will help open the door to convenient access control. With the ISONAS Pure IP™ RC-04 hardware, users have the ability to use their mobile phones as their authorized and secured credential to get in and out of facilities. There is no need to install additional software, purchase additional licenses, and acquire a massive bank of credentials. The RC-04 hardware is ready to use with the ISONAS Pure Mobile credentials right out of the box. Customers can now easily install an RC-04 product by pulling a category 5E cable, plugging it into an 802.3af PoE port, quickly associate a pigtail wire to the door hardware, and open up their phone to associate the hardware with Pure Access software. After installing the door, a user can simply download the Pure Access Mobile application on their mobile phone, present it to a reader-controller as a credential, and the administrator can associate that mobile phone to the user’s profile. “While ISONAS is not the first manufacturer to release mobile credentials, we are the first to do so and truly leverage the ease of installation and universal administration of a Pure IP™ product. Customers can now fully leverage a complete IP solution from reader-controllers to mobile credentials,” says Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales at ISONAS.

Today consumers have everything right in the palm of their hand via their smartphone. They continue to expect more and more functionality and integration with their mobile devices. This expectation is driving the demand and expectation of mobile credentials in the access control market. ISONAS is taking mobile credentials to the next level of simplicity and now offering free Pure Mobile credentials through April 30, 2017. Organizations can enroll all users into the ISONAS Pure Access software with a valid electronic credential for free. ISONAS is opening the door to convenient access control with the new Pure Mobile credential and Pure IP™ RC-04 hardware and continues to help users eliminate any barriers to entry.

For further information on the ISONAS limited time offer of complimentary Pure Mobile Credentials, please contact sales(at)isonas(dot)com or visit http://www.isonas.com.

