There are many people who suffer from joint pain and arthritis and there are not enough remedies for it, especially for the long term. However, there are many different things people can do in order to help alleviate the pain. Some of the things that are recommended are vitamins and supplements, braces, and even elevation for the joints that are impacted. Sometimes, this is not enough, however. A new episode of the popular program "Informed" with Rob Lowe will highlight breakthroughs in the treatment of joint pain.

The program will discuss options that have been made available in the past. Some of these things include injections in the areas that are experiencing pain, surgery for assistance, and alternative therapies. While these may not always be the best solution, there are reasons people consider them. For most people, they simply want to be able to live without the constant pain. But there are also new medical innovations in the field that may help patients who suffer from arthritis. The program will cover some of these topics.

The new "Informed" Series, hosted by Rob Lowe, is designed to help viewers stay aware of current hot topics around the country. The program is independently produced by an award winning staff.