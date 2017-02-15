New Year Brings 5 New Hires to a.j. Veneklasen, Inc.

a.j. Veneklasen, Inc. (AJV) announced the addition of 5 new members to their team this week. The majority of these positions are newly created roles at the ever-growing company.

The newest hire at AJV is Bill Lee in the new position of Director of Business Development. He comes to a.j. Veneklasen, Inc. with extensive experience in sales and executive leadership.

Our newest Project Manager, Jeffrey Kenney, came to AJV initially as an intern. He has proved to be a great asset to the company and AJV is excited to bring him on full-time.

To assist the growing Carpentry division, AJV has develop the position of Carpentry Estimator. Charlie Davis will fill this role and his work includes the planning, coordinating and budgeting of activities for Pre-Construction as well as overseeing the estimating and development of AJV Carpentry projects.

AJV is also adding a Field Services Engineer to the team. Naga Praneeta Kanumalli has been hired in the position to prepare design documents for presentation to clients, estimators, and project managers for commercial construction projects.

Lastly is the new addition to our HR team, Jackie Olson. She manages all HR tasks at AJV and comes to us with extensive corporate background work.

“All the additions to the AJV team are very talented and will equip AJV well for the year ahead. We are excited for them to begin their work here,” said Chris Veneklasen, President of a.j. Veneklasen, Inc.

AJV has been in business for over 40 years and is a company that continues to grow through the years. a.j. Veneklasen, Inc. is looking forward to the new changes ahead and how it will impact the company. The company has been named one of West Michigan’s 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For by the Michigan Business and Professional Association. AJV was also recently awarded the STEP Safety award from the West Michigan Chapter of the Associated Building and Contractors.